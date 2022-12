People dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Nikolaus Lauf (Saint Nicholas run) on the streets of Michendorf, Germany.

Saint Nicholas Day is celebrated every December in Germany in honour of the Greek bishop who died in 343 AD.

On this day, an annual Father Christmas Run is celebrated where people of all ages take part in a half marathon, know to be the largest costume run in Germany.

All photographs: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com