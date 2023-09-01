All The Tomatoes You Want, Folks!

It's that time of the year again -- the annual La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain.

The festival which has no religious significance was first held in August 1945 following a fight among a group by throwing vegetables and fruits at each other.

Due to its popularity among youngsters, La Tomatina -- glimpses of which Hindi film audiences saw in Zoya Akhtar's 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara -- was declared a Fiesta of International Tourist Interest in 2002.

All photographs: Eva Manez/Reuters

IMAGE: A truck unloads tomatoes for the festival.

IMAGE: A woman sweeps tomato pulp from her door.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com