All The Tomatoes You Want, Folks!

All The Tomatoes You Want, Folks!

By REDIFF TRAVEL
September 01, 2023 13:25 IST
It's that time of the year again -- the annual La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain.

The festival which has no religious significance was first held in August 1945 following a fight among a group by throwing vegetables and fruits at each other.

Due to its popularity among youngsters, La Tomatina -- glimpses of which Hindi film audiences saw in Zoya Akhtar's 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara -- was declared a Fiesta of International Tourist Interest in 2002.

 

All photographs: Eva Manez/Reuters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: A truck unloads tomatoes for the festival.

 

IMAGE: A woman sweeps tomato pulp from her door.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF TRAVEL
