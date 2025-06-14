The Anxious Wait For DNA Confirmation

At Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital, DNA samples from over 190 relatives are being matched with victims of the Air India crash, a process expected to take up to 72 hours.

The hospital is overwhelmed with grief, as devastated families await confirmation of the results.

IMAGE: Rafiq Memon, a relative of Javed Ali Syed, who along with his wife and two children died after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane bound for London's Gatwick airport crashed after take-off from Ahmedabad, speaks to the media outside the DNA sample collection room at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, June 14, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Salma Memon, 48, a relative of Javed Ali Syed, speaks to the media outside the DNA sample collection room at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Rafiq Memon and Salma Memon speak to the police outside the DNA sample collection room at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Grieving family members mourn their loved ones in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A crane removes the wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical students gather to collect their belongings at the BJ Medical College hostel complex in Ahmedabad, here and below. AI 171 crashed on the hostel mess on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Rushabh Rupani, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani's eldest child, arrives at Ahmedabad airport on Saturday. Mr Vijay Rupani died in the Ahmedabad air crash. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A local NGO supporters rescues dogs who were trapped in the area around the crash site on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Priti Pandya, whose father British national Ramesh Patel died in the air crash, speaks to the media in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff