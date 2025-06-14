HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJ Medico Hostel Empties After Crash

BJ Medico Hostel Empties After Crash

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 14, 2025 09:49 IST

x

BJ Medical College students, professors, family members and staff exit with their luggage from the doctors' hostel amid high security, where the London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad on Friday, June 13, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Students, professors, family members and staff exit with their luggage from the BJ Medical College's doctors' hostel, here and below. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel outside the post mortem room at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where those injured in the Air India plane crash were admitted. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Surat Civil Hospital doctors and staff light candles as they pray for the victims of the Air India AI-171 flight crash. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
Air India's Crew Killed In Line Of Duty
Air India's Crew Killed In Line Of Duty
Air India crash: She promised to call her father
Air India crash: She promised to call her father
AI crash shatters crew member's dream before engagement
AI crash shatters crew member's dream before engagement
Two days after marriage, 26-year-old dies in AI crash
Two days after marriage, 26-year-old dies in AI crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

Aviation expert questions TATA's maintenance facilities after Air India plane crash1:36

Aviation expert questions TATA's maintenance facilities...

'He was going to London to study': Family mourns loss of young student in AI plane crash1:32

'He was going to London to study': Family mourns loss of...

Iran attacks West Bank in retaliatory strike after explosions rock Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Israel2:05

Iran attacks West Bank in retaliatory strike after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD