Captain Sabharwal's Grief Stricken Father

By REDIFF NEWS
June 13, 2025 13:22 IST

IMAGE: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's 88-year-old father is consoled by well wishers. Captain Sabharwal was the flight commander on the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kalpeshbhai Patni, 28, mourns as he sits outside the postmortem room at a hospital in Ahmedabad for his brother Akash Patni, 14, who died. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Family members of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani who lost his life in the AI-171 plane crash, at the Civil Hospital, Asarwa, Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Relatives of victimsmourn as they wait outside the postmortem room at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuter

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

