DEATH IN THE AFTERNOON

Reuters's Pulitzer Prize-winning Photographer Amit Dave captures the aftermath of the horrific crash of Air India Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operated by Tata-owned Air India, was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian passenger, along with crew members. There are feared to be no survivors.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED PLEASE. SHOCKING IMAGES.

IMAGE: The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. shortly after take off. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue team members work as smoke rises at the site where the Air India plane crashed, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather near a damaged building and trees as firefighters work at the site1. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather near a damaged building at the site where the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry the body of a victim from the crash site. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency crews work as smoke rises from the wreckage of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather near the site where the Air India plane crashed. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather near the wreckage. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire at the site. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Wreckage of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the site, showing part of its registration 'VT-ANB', here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry the body of a victim from the crash site. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: The tail of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane stuck on a building. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: A person walks beneath a screen displaying airport directions at Gatwick Airport, following the Air India plane crash, in Crawley, Britain, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

IMAGE: People at Gatwick airport following the Air India plane crash. The flight was bound for Gatwick in the UK. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff