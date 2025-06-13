HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities

By ADNAN ABIDI
June 13, 2025 09:14 IST

Reuters Photographer Adnan Abidi captures images of the mangled remains of AI-171 which crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing Dreamliner aircraft plummeted less than a minute into the flight, leaving behind a trail of destruction and unanswered questions.

 

 

IMAGE: Health officials wait to take DNA samples from family members of victims of the air crash at a hospital in Ahmedabad. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A family member of one of the victims waits to give a DNA sample at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

 

IMAGE: Shailesh Kumar Ishwarbhai, 66, a family member of one of the victims, waits to give a DNA sample at the hospital in Ahmedabad.

 

IMAGE: A health official takes a DNA sample from a family member of one of the victims.

 

IMAGE: A volunteer walks past stretchers for the bodies of victims of the air crash.

 

IMAGE: Volunteers stand next to stretchers for the victims who died in the air crash.

 

IMAGE: Interrupted meals at the B J Medical College hostel mess which was struck by the Air India aircraft.

 

IMAGE: A mighty aircraft reduced to this mangled mess.

 

IMAGE: A police officer at the crash site.

 

IMAGE: Part of the aircraft fuselage.

 

IMAGE: Wreckage of the Air India aircraft.

 

IMAGE: Rescue personnel amidst the wreckage of AI 171.

 

IMAGE: Passengers' luggage at the crash site.

 

IMAGE: Debris at the crash site.

 

IMAGE: A police officer at the crash site.

 

IMAGE: A police officer stands near the aircraft wreckage.

 

IMAGE: Crash investigators will want to carefully examine the Air India aircraft's engine.

 

IMAGE: Part of the aircraft embedded in the wall at the B J Medical College hostel.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand next to the wreckage of AI 171.

 

IMAGE: A journalist standing next to the wreckage of the landing gear of the Air India aircraft does a 'piece to camera'.

 

IMAGE: A person takes a picture of the wreckage of the tail section of the aircraft which is stuck in the building struck by the crashing Dreamliner.

 

  

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

ADNAN ABIDI
