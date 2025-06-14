HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Unspeakable Grief Of Loss

The Unspeakable Grief Of Loss

June 14, 2025

Scenes outside the post-mortem room at the hospital in Ahmedabad for those who died after the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane bound for London's Gatwick airport crashed during take-off from Ahmedabad, June 13, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Daksha Patni mourns for her relative Akash Patni, 14, who died in the crash, as she waits outside the post-mortem room, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives of the victims wait outside the postmortem room. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives comfort the parents of Arjun Patoliya, 37, who died in the crash. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard outside the post mortem room, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ratheesh G Nair, victim Ranjitha G Nair's brother, in check shirt, arrives to give his DNA sample, June 14, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mr Nair leaves after giving the DNA sample. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

In Mumbai

IMAGE: A medical technician arrives to collect a DNA sample to identify the body of the late AI-171 pilot Captain Sumit Sabharwal outside his residence in Powai, north east Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

 

In London

IMAGE: Members of the Southall community in London, June 13, 2025, here and below, at a vigil outside the Southall Town Hall in memory of those who lost their lives in the Air India crash. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

 

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman prays at the Vishwa Hindu Mandir in Southall for the victims. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

