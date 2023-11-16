News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Election Sentimeter

The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Election Sentimeter

By Rediff Labs
November 16, 2023 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Single-phase assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17.

Below is the sentiment meter for the state, created by Rediff Labs.

A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the main battle for power is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.

 

Based on 2018 results, the sentimeter gives an edge to the Congress. However, there are as many as 16 swing seats that can turn the results.

Move your pointer to know the changes in number of seats when vote percentage shifts. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Labs
 
Print this article
Has Modi Sidelined Shivraj Chouhan?
Has Modi Sidelined Shivraj Chouhan?
'MP is the most corrupt state in the country'
'MP is the most corrupt state in the country'
MP Polls: Economic Issues Facing Shivraj
MP Polls: Economic Issues Facing Shivraj
U'khand rescue op may last 2-3 more days: VK Singh
U'khand rescue op may last 2-3 more days: VK Singh
World Cup PIX: Australia stay on course
World Cup PIX: Australia stay on course
WC final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show
WC final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show
Key operative in Pak infiltration network killed
Key operative in Pak infiltration network killed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

727 Crorepati Candidates In MP!

727 Crorepati Candidates In MP!

How Many Candidates In MP Have Criminal Cases?

How Many Candidates In MP Have Criminal Cases?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances