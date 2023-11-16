The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Election Sentimeter

Single-phase assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17.

Below is the sentiment meter for the state, created by Rediff Labs.

A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the main battle for power is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.

Based on 2018 results, the sentimeter gives an edge to the Congress. However, there are as many as 16 swing seats that can turn the results.

Move your pointer to know the changes in number of seats when vote percentage shifts.