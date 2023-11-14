News
727 Crorepati Candidates In MP!

727 Crorepati Candidates In MP!

By REDIFF NEWS
November 14, 2023 10:36 IST
IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in Barwani, November 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The first phase of polling for the five-states ended on November 7, 2023 with Mizoram voting for 40 seats and Chhattisgarh 20 seats.

The second phase will see all seats in Madhya Pradesh (230) and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh going to vote on Friday, November 17.

A total of 2,534 candidates will contest the Madhya Pradesh polls while 958 candidates will contest 70 seats in Chhattisgarh.

A look at the candidates in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (Phase II).

Madhya Pradesh: Candidates' Financial Background

The data available from Association for Democratic Reforms for 953 candidates shows 727 crorepati candidates in the fray in Madhya Pradesh.

Of these, 200 are fielded by the BJP, 196 by the Congress and the rest belong to other political parties.

Chhattisgarh: Candidates' Financial Background

253 crorepati candidates are in the electoral fray in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh election.

60 candidates are fielded by the Congress, 57 by the BJP, the rest are from other parties.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

