IPL: King Kohli continues to shatter records!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli went beast mode against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. Photograph: BCCI

In yet another remarkable display, Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Royal Challengers Bengaluru etched his name in history once more.

The RCB superstar went beast mode against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, blasting a crazy quick 92 runs.

But that's not all! Kohli also racked up two huge records: becoming just the second player to ever score over 600 runs in the IPL four times, and joining an elite club with 1,000 runs against three different teams!

His current tally of 634 runs in the ongoing season, adorned with a century and five fifties, has earned him the prestigious Orange Cap

Kohli's dominance in the IPL is evident from his exceptional records across multiple seasons, alongside fellow cricketing legends such as Chris Gayle and David Warner.

Additionally, Kohli's recent feat of surpassing 1,000 runs against Punjab Kings, as well as Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, solidifies his status as one of the greatest IPL batsmen of all time.

With a total of 7,897 runs in 249 IPL matches, including eight centuries, Kohli continues to set new benchmarks and rewrite the record books.

Furthermore, RCB's consistent performance this season, marked by their fifth 200-plus total, reflects their formidable strength and determination on the field.