How Many Candidates In MP Have Criminal Cases?

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at a meeting for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in Barwani, November 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on Friday, November 17 along with 70 seats of Chhattisgarh.

A look at the details of the candidates going to poll in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (Phase II).

Madhya Pradesh: Candidates With Criminal Records

Data accessed by the Association for Democratic Reforms of 2,534 candidates show 472 candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

Of these, 291 candidates are with declared serious criminal cases.

The Congress has fielded 121 candidates with declared criminal cases and 61 with serious criminal cases.

The BJP has fielded 65 declared criminal cases and 23 serious criminal cases candidates.

Chhattisgarh: Candidates With Criminal Records

Of the 958 candidates in the fray for the second phase, the Association for Democratic Reforms has accessed data of 953 candidates.

There are 100 candidates with declared criminal cases of which 56 candidates have serious criminal cases declared against their names.

Of the 70 candidates fielded by the Congress, 13 have declared criminal cases while 7 have serious criminal cases registered.

Of the 70 BJP candidates, 12 have declared criminal cases while 4 have serious criminal cases against them.

