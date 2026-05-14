Thane Railway Police Act Against Vagrants And Drug Peddlers

Thane railway police have launched a crackdown on vagrants and drug peddlers operating between Thane and Diva railway stations, resulting in multiple arrests and charges.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Thane railway police launched a special crackdown on vagrants and drug peddlers.

The operation was conducted between Thane and Diva railway stations.

11 individuals were apprehended for begging and booked under the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act.

Two individuals were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Thane railway police on Thursday launched a special crackdown on vagrants and drug peddlers, taking action against 13 persons, an official said.

Railway Police Operation Details

The campaign was conducted between Thane and Diva railway stations.

In a press note, Thane railway police senior inspector Archana Dusane said, "Under this special campaign, our teams apprehended 11 individuals found begging between Thane and Diva stations. They have been booked under Bombay Prevention of Begging Act."

NDPS Act Charges

Two individuals were charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, she added.