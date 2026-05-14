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Thane Railway Police Act Against Vagrants And Drug Peddlers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 18:47 IST

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Thane railway police have launched a crackdown on vagrants and drug peddlers operating between Thane and Diva railway stations, resulting in multiple arrests and charges.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Thane railway police launched a special crackdown on vagrants and drug peddlers.
  • The operation was conducted between Thane and Diva railway stations.
  • 11 individuals were apprehended for begging and booked under the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act.
  • Two individuals were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Thane railway police on Thursday launched a special crackdown on vagrants and drug peddlers, taking action against 13 persons, an official said.

Railway Police Operation Details

The campaign was conducted between Thane and Diva railway stations.

 

In a press note, Thane railway police senior inspector Archana Dusane said, "Under this special campaign, our teams apprehended 11 individuals found begging between Thane and Diva stations. They have been booked under Bombay Prevention of Begging Act."

NDPS Act Charges

Two individuals were charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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