Drug Addict Arrested for Vande Bharat Express Vandalism

A drug addict has been arrested in Thane for allegedly throwing a stone at the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, causing damage and endangering passengers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested for allegedly throwing a stone at the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express near Thakurli station.

The accused, identified as Sunny Kamble, is reportedly a drug addict.

The stone caused damage to a window, and fragments of glass injured passengers, causing chaos.

Kamble was arrested after a search operation and confessed to the crime, revealing his addiction to ganja.

Police are investigating if Kamble is linked to other railway-related crimes in the area.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing a stone at the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express near Thakurli station in Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

Accused Sunny Kamble, a resident of Pune, is a drug addict, the official added.

"Though no one was hurt in the incident, a window of the premium train suffered extensive damage. Fragments of the glass hit some passengers, leading to chaos in the coach. After the act, the train's passengers saw Kamble click selfies. They alerted the Central Railway control room following which a team of the Railway Protection Force and railway police rushed to the site," he said.

A search was launched along the tracks between Patripool and Thakurli, leading to Kamble's arrest from a building nearby, the official said.

"Upon seeing police, he attempted to flee but was quickly detained. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed he is addicted to ganja. Kamble was booked under sections 153 (endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by wilful act) and 147 (entering railway premises without permission) of Railways Act," he said.

Investigation into Other Railway Crimes

Police are probing if Kamble, who is lodged in Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan, was involved in a recent incident near Thakurli where a thief struck a passenger on Sinhagad Express to steal an expensive mobile phone, the official said.