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Home  » News » Six Minors Rescued From Begging At Thane Railway Station

Six Minors Rescued From Begging At Thane Railway Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 13, 2026 13:33 IST

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Six minors were rescued from begging at a railway station in Thane, Maharashtra, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat child exploitation and enforce child welfare laws.

Key Points

  • Six minors rescued from begging at Mira Road Railway Station in Thane.
  • The children, aged 6 to 10, were found begging following a complaint.
  • Women and Child Development Department conducted the rescue operation.
  • Authorities reaffirm commitment to 'child beggar-free campaign' in the district.

Authorities from the Women and Child Development Department have rescued six minors from begging at a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint, officials conducted an inspection and found four boys and two girls, in the age group of 6 to 10 years, engaged in begging at the Mira Road Railway Station on Monday, they said.

 

Child Welfare Initiatives in Thane

The children were subsequently rescued.

The department reiterated its commitment to the "child beggar-free campaign" across the district, stressing that forcing or encouraging children to beg is a criminal offence.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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