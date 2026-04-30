Thane Police Arrest 23 In Major Anti-Drug Drive

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Thane police arrested 23 individuals and seized narcotics valued at ₹1.4 crore during a week-long anti-drug campaign.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Thane police conducted a week-long anti-drug campaign resulting in 23 arrests.

Narcotics worth approximately ₹1.4 crore were seized during the operation in Thane district.

The anti-drug campaign targeted drug peddlers, users, and repeat offenders in the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar region.

Seized drugs included MD (mephedrone), ganja, cocaine, brown sugar, and codeine-based syrup.

Police registered multiple cases related to drug possession and consumption, taking preventive action against habitual offenders.

As many as 23 people, including two foreign nationals, have been arrested and narcotics worth nearly Rs 1.4 crore seized during a week-long special anti-drug campaign in Thane district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The crackdown on drug networks and users covered areas under Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate (zone 1) falling in Thane district.

Details Of The Anti-Drug Operation

Talking to reporters here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I, MBVV) Rahul Chavan said the campaign was carried out from April 20 to April 26 to curb the sale and consumption of narcotic substances.

"Under the special anti-drug campaign conducted across Zone-I, all police stations and crime branch units actively participated and took stringent action against drug peddlers, users and repeat offenders," Chavan said.

He informed that 10 cognisable offences were registered at various police stations against persons found in possession of drugs.

"During these actions, drugs worth Rs 1,10,67,500 were seized, including 374 grams of MD (mephedrone), 370 grams of ganja, 96.29 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of brown sugar and 3,200 ml of codeine-based syrup," Chavan said.

"A total of 11 persons -- nine Indian nationals and two foreign nationals -- were arrested in these cases," the police officer stated.

Further Arrests And Preventive Actions

In addition, 12 cases were registered against drug consumption, with action taken against 92 individuals. "Preventive action was also initiated against 53 habitual offenders involved in narcotics-related crimes," he added.

The DCP said the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Crime Branch units also registered eight cognisable offences and seized contraband worth Rs 29,18,718.

"This included 712.7 grams of ganja, 60 grams of hydroponic ganja, 35.9 grams of heroin and 109.9 grams of MD, leading to the arrest of 12 more accused," he said.

In all, 23 individuals, including two foreign nationals, were arrested and nearly Rs 1.4 crore worth of narcotics in the illegal drug market seized during the operation, police said.

"We will continue such special drives in a stricter manner and take firm action against those involved in selling, possessing and consuming narcotics," Chavan asserted.