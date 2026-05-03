HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Commits Suicide After Domestic Dispute In Thane

Man Commits Suicide After Domestic Dispute In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 10:42 IST

x

A 30-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, tragically committed suicide following a domestic dispute, highlighting the devastating consequences of family conflict.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man in Thane allegedly committed suicide after a domestic quarrel.
  • The man locked his wife and children in a bedroom before taking his own life.
  • Neighbours discovered the man and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead.
  • Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the incident.

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence after a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Saturday at a chawl (row tenement) in Hetutne village in Dombivli, an official from Manpada police station said.

 

Details of the Incident

Preliminary investigation suggested that the man, identified as Rajaram Ramdularam Bharti, had a fight with his family members, following which he allegedly locked his wife and children inside the bedroom and hanged himself from the ceiling in the kitchen, the official said.

Alerted by the family's cries, neighbours rushed to the spot, broke open the locked bedroom door to free the woman and her children, and found the man hanging. They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report and sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Wife In Thane
Nashik Tragedy: Man and Two Children Die in Canal, Suicide Suspected
Nashik Tragedy: Man and Two Children Die in Canal, Suicide Suspected
Man in Thane arrested for allegedly strangling wife after frequent quarrels
Depressed Woman Commits Suicide In Thane Home
Depressed Woman Commits Suicide In Thane Home
Odisha Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife Amid Domestic Dispute
Odisha Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife Amid Domestic Dispute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

This Look of Ashnoor Kaur Is Breaking the Internet1:16

This Look of Ashnoor Kaur Is Breaking the Internet

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa3:44

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration for Amarnath Yatra2:53

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO