Man Commits Suicide After Domestic Dispute In Thane

A 30-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, tragically committed suicide following a domestic dispute, highlighting the devastating consequences of family conflict.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 30-year-old man in Thane allegedly committed suicide after a domestic quarrel.

The man locked his wife and children in a bedroom before taking his own life.

Neighbours discovered the man and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the incident.

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence after a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Saturday at a chawl (row tenement) in Hetutne village in Dombivli, an official from Manpada police station said.

Details of the Incident

Preliminary investigation suggested that the man, identified as Rajaram Ramdularam Bharti, had a fight with his family members, following which he allegedly locked his wife and children inside the bedroom and hanged himself from the ceiling in the kitchen, the official said.

Alerted by the family's cries, neighbours rushed to the spot, broke open the locked bedroom door to free the woman and her children, and found the man hanging. They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report and sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem.