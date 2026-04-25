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Man Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Wife In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 08:34 IST

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A Thane man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife after a domestic dispute, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife in Thane.
  • The incident occurred at the couple's residence following a domestic dispute.
  • Police apprehended the accused in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, within 24 hours of the crime.
  • A murder case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motive.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife over a dispute at their home in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Accused Apprehended Swiftly

The accused, Naresh Kamalsingh Khadka, was apprehended at Panvel in Navi Mumbai within 24 hours of the crime, which occurred in the wee hours of Friday, senior inspector Abhay Mahajan of the Naupada police station said.

 

The accused allegedly strangled his wife, Hima Khadka, at their residence in Agakhanwadi over a domestic discord, he said.

Neighbours Alerted Police

The couple's neighbours alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for a postmortem to a government hospital, the official said, adding that Khadka fled the scene after the murder and was tracked down by police teams.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the killing, Mahajan said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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