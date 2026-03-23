Nashik Tragedy: Man and Two Children Die in Canal, Suicide Suspected

A tragic incident in Nashik, Maharashtra, sees a man and his two sons found dead in a canal, leading police to investigate a potential suicide and search for a missing child.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man and his two young sons were discovered dead in a canal in Nashik, Maharashtra, prompting a police investigation.

The incident occurred after the man had an argument with his wife and left with his three children.

Police suspect the deaths may be a case of suicide, and are searching for the third missing child.

The deceased man was identified as Deepak Popat Pawar, a farm worker residing in Niphad taluka.

A 28-year-old man and his two minor sons have been found dead in a canal in Maharashtra's Nashik district, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said.

The man, identified as farm worker Deepak Popat Pawar, lived with his wife and brother at Ranwad in Niphad taluka for the last seven years.

On Sunday, he had a fight with his wife, following which he left the house with his three minor sons, saying he was taking them for a haircut but did not return, a police official said.

Investigation Details

Later, the bodies of Pawar and his two children, aged one-and-a-half and five years, were found in the Palkhed left canal at Ugaon Khed Shivar in the Niphad area. The third son, aged three, was missing and the search was underway for him, the police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation is on into it, they added.