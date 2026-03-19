Man in Thane arrested for allegedly strangling wife after frequent quarrels

A man in Thane, India, has been arrested for the alleged strangulation murder of his wife after a history of frequent domestic quarrels, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes.

Key Points A man in Badlapur, Thane, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife.

The suspect, Chandrashekar Thorat, is accused of murdering his wife, Ashwini, during a domestic dispute.

Police reports indicate the couple had a history of frequent quarrels.

The murder weapon was reportedly a belt used to strangle the victim.

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife in Badlapur in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Chandrashekar Thorat (40), a resident of Yadav Nagar in Badlapur East, was held on March 17, he added.

"Thorat and his wife Ashwini (38) used to have frequent quarrels. In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, during one such argument, he strangled her to death with a belt. Based on the complaint of her kin, a case was registered and Thorat was arrested for murder," Badlapur police station senior inspector Nitin Patil said.