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Six Thai Nationals Arrested With Hydroponic Cannabis In Varanasi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 23:42 IST

Six Thai nationals have been arrested at Varanasi airport for attempting to smuggle hydroponic cannabis worth over Rs 19 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six Thai nationals arrested at Varanasi airport for smuggling hydroponic cannabis.
  • Customs officials seized over Rs 19 crore worth of hydroponic cannabis from their luggage.
  • The accused arrived on a flight from Bangkok and were caught during routine screening.
  • Investigators are probing a larger network and the role of another Thai woman involved in the smuggling operation.
  • The accused have been sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate.

Six Thai nationals, including three women, were arrested after customs officials seized hydroponic cannabis valued at more than Rs 19 crore from their possession at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here, officials said on Monday.

Cannabis Seized From Bangkok Flight Passengers

The accused were intercepted during the examination of passengers arriving on Air India Express flight IX-215 from Bangkok on Saturday, they said.

 

According to customs and police officials, the passengers came under suspicion during routine screening. A detailed search of their trolley bags led to the recovery of 19.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis concealed in plastic packets.

Hydroponic cannabis, also known as hydroponic weed, is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in a nutrient-rich water-based system instead of soil.

Smuggling Route And Further Investigation

During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that they had earlier smuggled narcotics through the Kolkata-Gaya route as well, the officials said.

Investigators are also probing the role of another Thai woman who had reportedly arranged hotel bookings and was allegedly involved in planning the delivery of the contraband to its intended destination, they said.

The six accused were produced before a magistrate and subsequently sent to judicial custody after completion of legal formalities.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the larger network involved in the smuggling operation, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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