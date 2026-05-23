Thai Nationals Held With Rs 48 Cr Weed At Delhi Airport

In a major drug bust, Delhi Airport Customs seized approximately Rs 48 crore worth of hydroponic weed from two Thai nationals arriving from Bangkok, highlighting increased vigilance at international airports.

Key Points Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport seized hydroponic weed worth approximately Rs 48 crore.

Two Thai nationals arriving from Bangkok were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

The seized hydroponic weed weighed approximately 47.805 kilograms.

The narcotics were discovered in six vacuum-sealed packets during a baggage examination.

Customs officials have seized suspected hydroponic weed worth around Rs 48 crore from two Thai nationals who arrived from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday.

Major Narcotics Recovery At Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport Customs Commissioner Arvind Saran said the seizure was among the largest narcotics recoveries made at any international airport in the country in recent years.

"Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are maintaining strict round-the-clock vigil to check attempts to smuggle drugs and other prohibited items," Saran said.

Concerted efforts were also being made to curb gold smuggling, he said.

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency form of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

Details of the Drug Seizure

According to an official statement, the two passengers landed in Delhi on May 22 and were intercepted after crossing the Green Channel at the airport.

"Acting on specific profiling inputs and suspicious travel indicators, Customs officers subjected the baggage of both passengers to detailed examination," the statement said.

During a physical examination of the baggage, officials recovered six vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain hydroponic weed.

Of the total seizure, four packets weighing around 29 kg were recovered from one passenger, while two packets weighing around 19 kg were recovered from the second passenger, officials said.

"The total quantity of the suspected narcotic substance recovered in the case was approximately 47.805 kilograms (net weight)," the statement said.

According to Customs officials, the seized contraband has an estimated market value of around Rs 48 crore.

"This is one of the highest seizures in recent times at IGI airport, Delhi," they said.