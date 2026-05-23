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Rs 48 Crore Hydroponic Weed Seized At Delhi Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 23, 2026 13:17 IST

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Customs officials at Delhi Airport intercepted two Thai nationals and seized a massive consignment of hydroponic weed worth Rs 48 crore, marking one of the largest drug busts at the airport.

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized hydroponic weed worth approximately Rs 48 crore.
  • The drugs were found in the possession of two Thai nationals arriving from Bangkok.
  • The total weight of the seized hydroponic weed was approximately 47.805 kilograms.
  • The seizure is considered one of the largest narcotics busts at Delhi's IGI Airport in recent times.

Customs officials have seized suspected hydroponic weed worth around Rs 48 crore from two Thai nationals who arrived from Bangkok at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said on Saturday.

What is Hydroponic Weed?

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

 

The two passengers, who landed on May 22, were intercepted after they crossed the Green Channel at the airport, according to an official statement.

"Acting on specific profiling inputs and suspicious travel indicators, Customs officers subjected the baggage of both passengers to detailed examination," the statement said.

Details of the Drug Seizure

During a physical examination of the baggage, officials recovered six vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain hydroponic weed (ganja).

Of the total seizure, four packets weighing around 29 kg were recovered from the baggage of one passenger, while two packets weighing around 19 kg were recovered from the second passenger, officials said.

"The total quantity of the suspected narcotic substance recovered in the case was approximately 47.805 kilograms (net weight)," the statement said.

According to the statement, the seized contraband has an estimated market value of around Rs 48 crore.

"This is one of the highest seizures in recent times at IGI airport, Delhi," the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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