Mumbai Airport Bust: Passengers Held for Smuggling Hydroponic Ganja

Four passengers have been arrested at Mumbai Airport for attempting to smuggle a massive consignment of hydroponic ganja from Bangkok, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four individuals were arrested at Mumbai Airport for smuggling over 64 kg of hydroponic ganja.

The smuggled hydroponic ganja, worth over Rs 64 crore, originated from Bangkok.

Customs launched a special surveillance operation at Mumbai Airport to combat the rise in hydroponic ganja smuggling.

The arrested individuals were instructed to deliver the consignment to associates in Mumbai.

The accused are being investigated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has arrested four passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for allegedly smuggling 64.394 kilograms of hydroponic ganja worth more than Rs 64 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The consignment had reportedly been brought in from Bangkok, the AIU official added.

Customs Surveillance Operation

"There has been a significant rise in cases of hydroponic ganja smuggling from Bangkok over the past few months. In response, Customs had launched a special surveillance operation at the international airport to crack down on such activities. It involves subjecting all suspicious passengers arriving from Bangkok to detailed scrutiny and checks," the official said.

During the operation on Wednesday, four suspects, comprising three Indians and one foreign citizen, were intercepted and taken in for questioning, and a thorough search of their luggage led to the recovery of 64.394 kg of hydroponic ganja, with an estimated international market value of Rs 64.39 crore, he said.

Investigation and Arrests

"During interrogation, the accused revealed the consignment had been handed over to them by an individual in Bangkok, with instructions to deliver it to associates in Mumbai. The four have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the smuggling network is underway," the official informed.

Understanding Hydroponic Farming

Hydroponic farming is a soil-less cultivation technique in which plants are grown in nutrient-rich water.