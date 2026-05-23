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₹48 Crore Hydroponic Weed Seized At Delhi Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 17:02 IST

In a major drug bust, Delhi Airport Customs seized ₹48 crore worth of hydroponic weed from two Thai nationals, highlighting increased vigilance against narcotics smuggling.

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport seized hydroponic weed worth approximately ₹48 crore.
  • The narcotics were recovered from two Thai nationals arriving from Bangkok.
  • The seizure is considered one of the largest narcotics recoveries at an Indian international airport in recent years.
  • The hydroponic weed, a high-potency form of cannabis, was concealed in vacuum-sealed packets within the passengers' baggage.
  • Customs officials are maintaining strict vigilance to curb smuggling of drugs and gold at the airport.

Customs officials have seized suspected hydroponic weed worth around ₹48 crore from two Thai nationals who arrived from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday, marking one of the biggest narcotics seizures at IGI Airport in recent times.

Massive Narcotics Recovery At Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport Customs Commissioner Arvind Saran told PTI that the seizure was perhaps among the largest narcotics recoveries made at any international airport in the country in recent years.

 

"Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are maintaining strict round-the-clock vigil to check attempts to smuggle drugs and other prohibited items," Saran said.

Concerted efforts were also being made to curb gold smuggling, he said.

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency form of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

According to an official statement, the two passengers landed in Delhi on May 22 and were intercepted after crossing the Green Channel at the airport.

"Acting on specific profiling inputs and suspicious travel indicators, Customs officers subjected the baggage of both passengers to detailed examination," the statement said.

During a physical examination of the baggage, officials recovered six vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain hydroponic weed.

Of the total seizure, four packets weighing around 29 kg were recovered from one passenger, while two packets weighing around 19 kg were recovered from the second passenger, officials said.

"The total quantity of the suspected narcotic substance recovered in the case was approximately 47.805 kilograms (net weight)," the statement said.

Estimated Market Value

According to Customs officials, the seized contraband has an estimated market value of around ₹48 crore.

"This is one of the highest seizures in recent times at IGI airport, Delhi," they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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