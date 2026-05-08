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Delhi Airport: Passengers Held With Hydroponic Weed Worth Crores

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 08, 2026 20:48 IST

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Two passengers arriving from Bangkok have been arrested at Delhi Airport after customs officials seized hydroponic weed (ganja) worth approximately Rs 34.93 crore.

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized hydroponic weed from two passengers.
  • The seized hydroponic ganja is valued at approximately Rs 34.93 crore.
  • The passengers arriving from Bangkok were arrested under the NDPS Act.
  • The contraband was discovered during X-ray screening of the baggage.

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have seized suspected hydroponic weed (ganja) valued around Rs 34.93 crore from two passengers arriving from Bangkok, officials said on Friday.

Passengers Arrested Under NDPS Act

An official said both passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act, and the contraband and the packaging material were also seized.

 

After profiling passengers, customs officers intercepted them after they crossed the green channel at the airport, the official said.

He said suspicious images were noticed during X-ray screening of the baggage.

Details of the Seizure

"On examination of the baggage, thirty-one vacuum-sealed packets containing suspected hydroponic weed (ganja) were recovered," the statement said.

"The recovered substance weighed 34,935 grams (including packing material). The market value is approximately Rs 34.935 crore," it said.

Hydroponic weed refers to cannabis cultivated without soil using water-based nutrient solutions and inert growing mediums such as coco coir or rockwool.

According to the statement, the recovered substance "prima facie appeared to be ganja/marijuana".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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