Rediff.com  » News » Terrorist Tunnels: BSF On The Guard

Terrorist Tunnels: BSF On The Guard

By Rediff News Bureau
April 28, 2022 17:22 IST
Following the recent killing of two Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bombers, who entered India from across the border, the Border Security Force has launched a massive drive to detect cross-border tunnels along the International Border in the Jammu sector.

Please click on the images for glimpses of BSF personnel guarding the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

IMAGE: A BSF trooper maintain a vigil in his bunker to detect any infiltration from across the border. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A BSF trooper checks for any tell-tale signs of tunnels in an area along the border.

 

IMAGE: BSF personnel patrol areas along the border.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
