Terrorist Tunnels: BSF On The Guard

Following the recent killing of two Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bombers, who entered India from across the border, the Border Security Force has launched a massive drive to detect cross-border tunnels along the International Border in the Jammu sector.

IMAGE: A BSF trooper maintain a vigil in his bunker to detect any infiltration from across the border. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A BSF trooper checks for any tell-tale signs of tunnels in an area along the border.

IMAGE: BSF personnel patrol areas along the border.

