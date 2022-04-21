LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J-K

Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Yousuf Lattoo was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, police said.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGES: Security personnel in action during the encounter in the Malwah area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Three soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, the police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

"Top LeT terrorist commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the Baramulla encounter," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said.

Kantroo, IGP Kumar said, was involved in several killings of civilians and security personnel.

"Kantroo was also involved in the recent killing of a special police officer and his brother, a soldier and a civilian in Budgam district," IGP Kumar added, said, adding that the LeT terrorist's killing is "a big success for us".