Blood & Bullets: Death Of Terrorists

Two men the Jammu and Kashmir police described as Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Rainawari, Srinagar.

One of the men slain on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, was carrying a press card.

On Saturday, terrorists had murdered Special Police Officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan near their home in the Budgam area.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of Wednesday's encounter.

IMAGE: Bullets and blood at the spot.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

IMAGE: Residents take photographs of the blood stains.

IMAGE: Hushed whispers about the incident.

IMAGE: A resident cleans the blood stains.

