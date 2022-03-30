News
Rediff.com  » News » Blood & Bullets: Death Of Terrorists

Blood & Bullets: Death Of Terrorists

By UMAR GANIE
Last updated on: March 30, 2022 13:19 IST
Two men the Jammu and Kashmir police described as Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Rainawari, Srinagar.

One of the men slain on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, was carrying a press card.

On Saturday, terrorists had murdered Special Police Officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan near their home in the Budgam area.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of Wednesday's encounter.

IMAGE: Bullets and blood at the spot.
All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Residents take photographs of the blood stains.

 

IMAGE: Hushed whispers about the incident.

 

IMAGE: A resident cleans the blood stains.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
UMAR GANIE
 
