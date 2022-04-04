News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Murder In The Heart Of Srinagar

Murder In The Heart Of Srinagar

By UMAR GANIE
April 04, 2022 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force patrol, killing a CRPF jawan and injuring another in Maisuma in the heart of Srinagar on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the attack's aftermath.

IMAGE: The Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Operation Group and CRPF officers and personnel cordoned off the area and searched for clues about the killers.
All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
 
Print this article
Blood & Bullets: Death Of Terrorists
Blood & Bullets: Death Of Terrorists
'We want to prevent Pak from training Kashmiri youth'
'We want to prevent Pak from training Kashmiri youth'
'Peace in Kashmir makes Pakistan very uncomfortable'
'Peace in Kashmir makes Pakistan very uncomfortable'
Thailand Open Boxing: Monika storms into semis
Thailand Open Boxing: Monika storms into semis
KL Rahul could play finishers' role for LSG: Gavaskar
KL Rahul could play finishers' role for LSG: Gavaskar
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys
What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K

Defeat Pakistan's Strategy To Destabilise J&K

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances