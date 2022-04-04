Murder In The Heart Of Srinagar

Terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force patrol, killing a CRPF jawan and injuring another in Maisuma in the heart of Srinagar on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the attack's aftermath.

IMAGE: The Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Operation Group and CRPF officers and personnel cordoned off the area and searched for clues about the killers.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com