Terror Raising Ugly Head In J-K Again?

On Thursday, April 21, one of the longest surviving terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, Yousuf Kantroo was among three terrorists killed in Baramulla district, the police said.

On Friday, an attempt by banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out a suicide attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi's visit was foiled after two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in Jammu in an encounter in which a Central Industrial Security Force officer also died, officials said.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of the encounter.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from a house during an encounter with terrorists at the Malwah area in Baramulla district.

Two terrorists including Yousuf Kantroo were killed. Three soldiers were injured in the gun battle. All Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel during the encounter in Baramulla district.

IMAGE: Security personnel during the Friday encounter with terrorists in the Sunjawan area in Jammu.

IMAGE: Security personnel near the encounter site in Jammu.

IMAGE: An injured CISF jawan is treated in hospital.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com