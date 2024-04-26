Adorable Anupriya!

Anupriya Goenka loves colours.

'There is,' she says, 'a shade of red for every woman.'

But the Sultan of Delhi actor also feels passionate about pink.

'White always feels right' for her as well.

And she remembers the ocean every time she wears blue.

IMAGE: Sequins are a good bet for the summer if they are part of a strappy dress.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anupriya Goenka/Instagram

IMAGE: Seashells, mirrors and florals come together beautifully to create an ideal outfit for Anupriya's beach getaway.

IMAGE: She turns up the heat in this see-through number that drapes like a dream.

IMAGE: Nothing combines the easy elegance of her flowy kaftan, especially on a sunny day.

IMAGE: She demonstrates a fun way to wear a shirt with a lehenga.

IMAGE: But when it's a formal party she's headed to, she turns to a black dress.