News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Adorable Anupriya!

Adorable Anupriya!

By REDIFF STYLE
April 26, 2024 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anupriya Goenka loves colours.

'There is,' she says, 'a shade of red for every woman.'

But the Sultan of Delhi actor also feels passionate about pink. 

'White always feels right' for her as well.

And she remembers the ocean every time she wears blue. 

IMAGE: Sequins are a good bet for the summer if they are part of a strappy dress. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anupriya Goenka/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Seashells, mirrors and florals come together beautifully to create an ideal outfit for Anupriya's beach getaway. 

 

IMAGE: She turns up the heat in this see-through number that drapes like a dream.

 

IMAGE: Nothing combines the easy elegance of her flowy kaftan, especially on a sunny day. 

 

IMAGE: She demonstrates a fun way to wear a shirt with a lehenga

 

IMAGE: But when it's a formal party she's headed to, she turns to a black dress. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Priya's Simple, Stylish Avatars
Priya's Simple, Stylish Avatars
Siree Feels Like A Breath Of Fresh Air
Siree Feels Like A Breath Of Fresh Air
Who Is This Pretty Woman?
Who Is This Pretty Woman?
Why good times are ahead for United Breweries
Why good times are ahead for United Breweries
How Aamir Got His Mr Perfectionist Tag
How Aamir Got His Mr Perfectionist Tag
The Star Gazer Stars At TIME Gala
The Star Gazer Stars At TIME Gala
Tech Mahindra jumps over 12% in opening trade
Tech Mahindra jumps over 12% in opening trade

More like this

Summer Cool: Kareena, Shanaya, Neha...

Summer Cool: Kareena, Shanaya, Neha...

Why Yuzi Chahal Adores Biwi Dhanashree

Why Yuzi Chahal Adores Biwi Dhanashree

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances