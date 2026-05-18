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Punjab Police Uncovers Transnational Terror-Gangster Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 17:27 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully busted a transnational terror-gangster network, arresting two operatives and seizing illegal weapons, preventing potential targeted shootings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle a transnational terror-gangster network, arresting two operatives.
  • Police seized three illegal pistols and ammunition from the arrested individuals.
  • The operatives were allegedly directed by foreign-based handlers in Germany and Dubai.
  • The arrested individuals were assigned high-profile targeted shootings.
  • The timely arrests averted potentially serious criminal activities in Punjab.

The Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted a transnational terror-gangster nexus with the arrest of two of its operatives and recovered three illegal pistols along with 11 live cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Anuraj alias Gaurav Masih and Ankush, both residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

 

Details of the Arrested Operatives

Ankush is a habitual offender and was previously booked under an attempt to murder case registered at Goraya police station.

Apart from recovering weapons, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle (without a registration number), which they were using for criminal activities.

Foreign Links and Planned Attacks

Investigation revealed that the arrested accused were acting on directions of foreign-based handlers operating from Germany and Dubai, UAE, and had been assigned high-profile targeted shootings.

Their timely arrest has successfully averted potentially serious criminal activities, the DGP said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network to identify other associates involved.

Police Operation and Interrogation

Sharing operational details, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said that a police team had set up a checkpoint within the jurisdiction of Ladowal police station.

Acting swiftly on precise intelligence that two armed individuals were waiting near the Hardy's World area to execute a criminal offence, the police team conducted a tactical raid and apprehended both suspects, he said.

The CP said that during preliminary interrogation, the arrested operatives made disclosures regarding their operational hierarchy confessing to being active members of an organised, transnational criminal syndicate operated directly by foreign-based handlers.

"These overseas handlers utilised their network to supply high-grade weapons to the arrested operatives and had assigned them specific, high-value targets," he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Ladowal in Ludhiana.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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