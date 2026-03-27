Two Arrested in Punjab Arms Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police dismantle a cross-border arms smuggling ring, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant cache of foreign-made pistols destined for criminal distribution across the state, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal weapons trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar busted a cross-border arms smuggling racket, arresting two men.

Authorities seized 10 foreign-made pistols, including Zigana, Glock, Beretta, PX5, and Norinco models.

The accused were allegedly working for a foreign-based gangster in collaboration with Pakistan-based smugglers.

The smuggled pistols were intended for distribution among criminals throughout Punjab.

Police impounded a motorcycle used for transporting the illegal arms.

The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police in Amritsar has busted a cross-border arms smuggling racket with the arrest of two men and recovered 10 foreign-made pistols from their possession, a top officer said on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Resham Singh, a resident of Khusupura in Amritsar, and Manpreet Singh from Khwaspur in Tarn Taran, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

The seized pistols include one Turkey-made Zigana pistol, one Austria-made Glock pistol, two US-made Beretta pistols, five PX5 pistols, and one China-made Norinco pistol, the DGP said in an official statement.

Police have also impounded a motorcycle used to transport the arms consignments, the officer said.

Investigation Details

According to the DGP, preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were working at the behest of a foreign-based gangster in coordination with Pakistan-based smugglers, facilitating the smuggling of illegal arms into India.

The consignment of pistols was intended for distribution among criminals across Punjab, he said.

Sharing details, Yadav said the Counter Intelligence wing received specific information that a foreign-based gangster was active in the smuggling of illegal arms/ammunition from Pakistan into India using drones with the help of his Punjab-based associates.

Police also received a tip-off that Resham Singh had collected the weapons consignment and was about to deliver it to Manpreet Singh near Kohali village on the Amritsar-Chogawan road, the DGP said.

Acting on the leads, police set up a checkpoint, arrested the accused duo and recovered the foreign-made pistols from their possession.

The accused have been booked under the relevant provisions of the BNS and Arms Act, the DGP said.