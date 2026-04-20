Punjab Police Crack Down On Foreign Gangster Network

Punjab Police successfully dismantled a foreign-operated gangster module, arresting four individuals and seizing illegal firearms, preventing potential serious crimes in the region.

Key Points Punjab Police busted a foreign-operated gangster module, arresting four individuals.

Police seized two foreign-made .30 caliber pistols and ammunition from the suspects.

One of the arrested individuals was involved in a 2025 murder case in Abohar.

The suspects were allegedly tasked by foreign handlers to commit major crimes in Punjab.

The arrests have averted potential serious crimes in the region.

The Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted a module being operated by foreign-based gangsters with the arrest of four people.

Police also recovered two foreign-made .30 caliber pistols along with eight live cartridges from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Those arrested have been identified as Arman Singh, a resident of village Ugana in Patiala; Chirag, a resident of village Nalas Khurd in Patiala; Ravinder Singh alias Rahul, a resident of village Nalas Kalan in Rajpura, Patiala; and Akshay alias Prince, a resident of village Dhamoli in Patiala.

Arms and Investigation Details

Apart from pistols, police teams have also recoverd the car in which they were travelling.

Investigation revealed that one of the arrested accused, identified as Akshay alias Prince, was involved in the July 2025 murder case of a 'Wear Well' showroom owner in Abohar, according to the DGP. The accused had provided logistical support to the main assailants, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case. More arrests are expected in coming days, he added.

Swift Action and Checkpoints

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Anti Gangster Task Force, Promod Ban said acting swiftly on a reliable input about the movement of four operatives of this module towards SAS Nagar on the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway, a special team consisting of AGTF and SAS Nagar police officials was formed and special checkpoints were set-up on the highway.

The ADGP said that the police team nabbed the suspects near Janetpur link road on the highway and recovered two foreign-made pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Averted Crimes

Providing additional details, SAS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Hans said preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested operatives were tasked by their foreign-based handlers to carry out major crimes in the state.

"With these arrests serious crimes in the region have been averted," the SSP said.

Under Indian law, possession of illegal firearms can lead to charges under the Arms Act. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the foreign-based handlers and uncovering the full extent of the module's operations within Punjab.