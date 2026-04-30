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Punjab Police Smash Cross-Border Drug And Arms Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 12:14 IST

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Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module, arresting two individuals and seizing a significant quantity of heroin and weapons, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module.
  • Two individuals were arrested in connection with the smuggling operation.
  • Police recovered 4.108 kg of heroin, four pistols, and five live cartridges.
  • The accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media.
  • An investigation is underway to identify other associates involved in the network.

Punjab Police on Thursday dismantled a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module, with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 4.108 kg of heroin.

Amritsar Police also recovered four sophisticated pistols and five live cartridges from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

 

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered

Preliminary investigation found that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media and were receiving consignments of drugs and arms for further distribution in Punjab, Yadav said in a post on X.

Legal Action and Further Investigation

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at Cantonment police station in Amritsar, he said.

"Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other associates involved," Yadav said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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