How Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border drug and arms network

Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border drug and arms racket, seizing heroin and weapons while arresting two suspects, highlighting their commitment to combating drug trafficking and illegal arms networks.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police busted a cross-border drug and illegal weapon racket, arresting two individuals.

Authorities seized 6.5 kg of heroin, a .30 calibre pistol, and live cartridges.

The operation uncovered a nexus between extortion, drug trafficking, and illegal arms networks.

Weapons were being supplied to operatives within the drug network.

An investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network and trace its linkages.

Punjab Police have arrested two people and recovered 6.5 kg of heroin after busting a cross-border drugs and illegal weapons racket, they said.

The Batala Police also recovered a .30 calibre pistol with six live cartridges, and Rs 1 lakh cash, they said.

"In a major breakthrough, @BatalaPolice busted a cross-border drug and illegal weapon racket, apprehended two accused and recovered 6.5 kg heroin, one .30 caliber pistol with six live cartridges, and Rs 1 lakh drug money, highlighting the strong nexus between extortion, drug trafficking, and illegal arms networks," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Investigation revealed that weapons were being supplied to operatives within the network, he said.

Ongoing Investigation

An FIR has been registered at Civil Lines police station, and investigation is underway with efforts to establish forward and backward linkages, and dismantle the entire network, the police said.