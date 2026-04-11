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Cross-Border Drug and Arms Racket Busted in Punjab; Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 19:03 IST

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border drug and arms smuggling operation, leading to key arrests and significant seizures of heroin and illegal weapons, disrupting a major trafficking network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantle a cross-border drug and arms smuggling racket, arresting three individuals.
  • Authorities seized 6.5 kg of heroin, a .30 calibre pistol, live cartridges, and ₹1 lakh in drug money.
  • The arrests followed an investigation into an extortion-related firing incident in Batala.
  • The accused were reportedly working under the direction of a foreign-based handler.
  • A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug and illegal arms smuggling racket and arrested three persons, including a juvenile, officials said on Saturday.

Police recovered 6.5 kg of heroin, a .30 calibre pistol, six live cartridges and Rs 1 lakh in drug money from the accused and impounded their vehicle, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

 

The accused have been identified as Nishan Singh of Mulianwal in Batala, Ravipal Singh of Raipur and a juvenile.

The arrests were made during an investigation into an extortion-related March 30 firing incident in Batala.

Two accused, Vansh and Sukhchain alias Jashan, were earlier arrested in the case, and two pistols were recovered from them.

During interrogation, they revealed details about the smuggling network, leading to the arrest of Ravipal and the juvenile, police said.

Investigation Details

Further probe revealed that the accused were working on the directions of a foreign-based handler and were supplying drugs and weapons, officials said.

Based on inputs, police later intercepted Nishan Singh near Amritsar and recovered heroin, a pistol, cartridges and drug money from him.

A case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Batala under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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