Rediff.com  » News » 10-day Ganesh festival begins without Covid curbs after 2 years

10-day Ganesh festival begins without Covid curbs after 2 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 31, 2022 11:05 IST
The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival started in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations.

IMAGE: The idol of Mumbaicha Raja at Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug area of Mumbai. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

The idols of Lord Ganesh, the god of prosperity and wisdom and a slayer of obstacles ('vighna-harta'), will be installed in homes across the state with pomp and gaiety.

The pandemic-induced restrictions, now lifted, had curtailed the celebration in the last two years, hence the public celebration of the festival in roadside Ganesh pandals is expected to be on a bigger scale this year.

 

The public celebration of the festival in Maharashtra dates back to the 1890s when the nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others decided to use it to mobilize the masses.

Ganesh mandals in Mumbai and other major cities of Maharashtra took large idols in processions accompanied by dhol-tasha beats to their pandals in the last few days.

Household Ganpatis were brought mostly on Tuesday night or in the morning with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

Devotees thronged vegetable and flower markets, sweet shops and roadside stalls for buying flowers, puja materials, sweets and decorative items.

Political leaders and film and television personalities also welcomed the deity to their homes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'Lord Ganesha is a symbol of love'
28 Dishes For Lord Ganesha
Celeb-Inspired Looks For Ganesh Chaturthi
Issey Miyake Was Nothing Short Of Genius
India's active Covid cases decline to 64,667, 45 die
SEE: Classy Nikhat Goes Glam!
US Army grounds entire fleet of Chinook helicopters
