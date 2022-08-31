News
'Lord Ganesha is a symbol of love and unity'

By RAJENDER REDDY
August 31, 2022 10:14 IST
We had asked you, dear readers to send us your Ganpati pictures!

Rajender Reddy welcomes Lord Ganesha into his home in Singapore.

His family can't stop smiling.

 

"This year's festival is very special to our family as it is my son Achyuth Ram's first Vinayaka Chaturthi," he says.

 

Rajender, who celebrates Ganeshotsav with his friends at the Arya Samaj in Singapore, adds, "This festival means sharing happiness with society and praying for peace in the world."

 

"We believe that Ganesha is a symbol for exalted intelligence, a sign of peace, kindness, smile, love and unity," says Rajender, who was joined by his wife Sumalatha, son Achyuth Ram, mother Vasantha, nephews Yuvann, Srihan, Rohith, Surya and niece Snehitha.

 

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating Ganeshotsav this year?

Have you made the idol at home?

What is special about the celebrations this year? Do you have a theme for the festival?

Please send your Ganpati 2022 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Also, WHY Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.

Do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Going pandal-hopping? Share your pictures with us.

RAJENDER REDDY
