Telangana Official Booked In Disproportionate Assets Case

A Telangana government official is under investigation by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets through corrupt means, leading to searches and the discovery of significant undeclared wealth.

Key Points A disproportionate assets case has been registered against a Telangana government official.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at the official's office, residence, and other locations.

Property documents, cash, and gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 6.22 crore were discovered.

The official is accused of acquiring assets through corrupt practices during his service.

A disproportionate assets case was registered against a government official who allegedly acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, the Telangana ACB said on Friday.

ACB Raids Uncover Undeclared Assets

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release that preliminary searches were conducted on Friday at the office, residence and 11 other places belonging to Marri Vamshi Mohan, Special Grade Deputy Collector, ULC, at the office of district Collector, Medchal Malkajgiri district, and his relatives and others.

During the searches, several property documents were found, including 19 open plots worth Rs 4.46 crore, an independent house and two flats all worth Rs 1.12 crore and a farmhouse worth Rs 10 lakh.

The market value of these properties is expected to be much higher than the official value, the release said.

Cash, Gold, and Vehicles Seized

Further, net cash of Rs 2.10 lakh, gold ornaments weighing about 122 grams, two vehicles, among others, were found.

The total assets are estimated at about Rs 6.22 crore.

He will be arrested and produced before a competent court for judicial remand. A further probe is in progress, it added.