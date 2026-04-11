Indian Engineer Investigated for Alleged Corruption After Discovery of Disproportionate Assets

An Indian engineer is under investigation after authorities discovered disproportionate assets worth over Rs 14 crore, sparking a major corruption probe.

Key Points An Assistant Executive Engineer in Belagavi is under investigation for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

Raids on properties linked to the engineer uncovered gold, silver, bank deposits, and multiple properties.

The total value of the movable and immovable assets discovered exceeds Rs 14 crore.

A case has been registered against the engineer under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the disproportionate assets.

The Lokayukta has unearthed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 14 crore, including gold, silver, bank deposits and properties, following raids on an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the District Urban Development Department in Belagavi, officials said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted on properties linked to Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur, AEE of the District Urban Development Cell (DUDC), they said.

Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous searches at seven locations, including Rajapur's house, office and bank on Friday, officials said.

Details of Assets Discovered

During the operation, officials inspected three houses, an office and a bank locker in Belagavi. They also detected 18 plots, including those in Saundatti, Hukkeri and Hubballi, besides three houses in Belagavi city.

According to officials, assets seized include 5.96 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver, Rs 3.12 crore in bank deposits, and luxury cars and bikes.

Overall, movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 14 crore have been found so far.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

A case has been registered against the officer under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for possessing assets disproportionate to his income.

The Lokayukta said the investigation is continuing regarding assets disproportionate to income.