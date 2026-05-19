Hyderabad Water Board Official Under Graft Cloud, Assets Seized

An official from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is under investigation for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, leading to searches and the discovery of significant wealth.

Key Points ACB files case against Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board official for disproportionate assets.

Searches at the official's residence and associated locations reveal assets worth over Rs 5.88 crore.

Assets discovered include agricultural land, open plots, flats, a house, cash, gold, silver, and vehicles.

The case is registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

Further verification of additional assets is underway as the investigation continues.

The ACB on Tuesday said it registered a case of disproportionate assets against an official of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board here and found assets worth over Rs 5.88 crore during searches at his residence and places linked to his relatives and other associates.

Details of the Corruption Case

The case was registered against General Manager (Engg), Project Division-VIII, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), as he allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in "corrupt practices and dubious means" during his service, a release from Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

As this is an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), searches were conducted on Tuesday at the official's residence and eight other places belonging to his relatives, friends, 'benamis' and other associates, it said.

Assets Discovered During the Raid

During the searches, documents relating to 18 acres agricultural land, six open plots, three flats and one house were found.

Further, during the searches, net cash of Rs 1.10 crore, gold ornaments weighing 2.1 kg and silver articles weighing 9.2 kg were also found in the accused officer's house besides one car and one bike.

Valuation and Ongoing Investigation

All assets worth Rs 5,88,55,490 were found. The market value of movable and immovable property may be many times higher than the documentary value, the ACB said.

Further verification of additional assets is underway. The case is under investigation, the release added.