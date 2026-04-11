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Indian Engineer Investigated for Corruption After Discovery of ₹14 Crore in Assets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 11, 2026 20:19 IST

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An Indian engineer is under investigation for corruption after authorities discovered disproportionate assets worth over ₹14 crore, including gold, silver, and multiple properties, sparking a major probe.

Key Points

  • An Assistant Executive Engineer in Belagavi is under investigation for alleged corruption.
  • The Lokayukta discovered disproportionate assets worth over ₹14 crore linked to the engineer.
  • Assets seized include gold, silver, bank deposits, luxury cars, bikes, and multiple properties.
  • The engineer faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
  • The investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the disproportionate assets.

The Lokayukta has unearthed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 14 crore, including gold, silver, bank deposits and properties, following raids on an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the District Urban Development Department in Belagavi, officials said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted on properties linked to Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur, AEE of the District Urban Development Cell (DUDC), they said.

 

Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous searches at seven locations, including Rajapur's house, office and bank on Friday, officials said.

Details of the Seized Assets

During the operation, officials inspected three houses, an office and a bank locker in Belagavi. They also detected 18 plots, including those in Saundatti, Hukkeri and Hubballi, besides three houses in Belagavi city.

According to officials, assets seized include 5.96 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver, Rs 3.12 crore in bank deposits, and luxury cars and bikes.

Overall, movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 14 crore have been found so far.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

A case has been registered against the officer under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for possessing assets disproportionate to his income.

The Lokayukta said the investigation is continuing regarding assets disproportionate to income.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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