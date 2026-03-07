HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Karnataka Forest Officer Under Scrutiny for Alleged Disproportionate Assets

Source: PTI
March 07, 2026 20:24 IST

A Karnataka forest officer is under investigation after authorities discovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.08 crore during raids, raising serious questions about corruption and abuse of power.

Key Points

  • Karnataka Lokayukta Police raided properties linked to Dalesh A L, a Range Forest Officer with the Bengaluru Development Authority, over disproportionate asset allegations.
  • The searches uncovered immovable assets valued at approximately Rs 2.70 crore, including sites, houses, a commercial building, and agricultural land.
  • Movable assets worth over Rs 48 lakh were recovered, including cash, gold, silver ornaments, and vehicles.
  • The total value of assets detected during the raids amounted to Rs 3.08 crore, prompting further investigation into the official's wealth.

Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Saturday conducted simultaneous searches at more than four locations linked to a government official accused of possessing disproportionate assets and unearthed properties worth about Rs 3.08 crore, officials said.

The searches were conducted at the houses, office and premises of relatives of Dalesh A L, a Range Forest Officer working with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), they said.

 

The search operations were carried out in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against him at the Lokayukta police station here, officials added.

Details of Assets Discovered

During the searches, immovable assets valued at around Rs 2.70 crore were found, including three sites, two houses, a commercial building and agricultural land, a senior Lokayukta police official said.

Movable assets worth over Rs 48 lakh were also recovered. These include Rs 1.35 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 13 lakh, and vehicles valued at about Rs 34 lakh, the official said.

Overall, assets worth Rs 3.08 crore were detected during the raids, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
