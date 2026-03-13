Udupi Excise Deputy Commissioner Under Investigation for Alleged Disproportionate Assets

An excise officer in Karnataka is under investigation after authorities discovered alleged disproportionate assets exceeding ₹8.69 crore, sparking a major corruption probe.

Key Points Udupi Excise Deputy Commissioner T M Srinivas is under investigation for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth ₹8.69 crore.

Lokayukta police conducted raids at 15 locations linked to Srinivas, including his residence, office, and properties of relatives.

The raids uncovered immovable properties valued at ₹6.90 crore and movable assets estimated at ₹2.66 crore.

Authorities initiated the investigation based on credible information suggesting Srinivas accumulated wealth beyond his known income during his government service.

Documents and financial records seized during the raids are being examined to determine the ownership and source of the assets, with further investigation underway.

Karnataka Lokayukta police have registered a disproportionate assets case against Udupi Excise Deputy Commissioner T M Srinivas after searches at multiple locations allegedly revealed assets worth Rs 8.69 crore beyond his known sources of income, officials said on Friday.

Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous raids on March 11 at 15 locations linked to the officer, including his residence, office and properties belonging to his relatives.

During the searches, investigators allegedly found immovable properties valued at Rs 6.90 crore, including 11 sites, six houses and about 31 acres of agricultural land reportedly owned by Srinivas and his family members, officials said.

The officials also seized movable assets estimated at Rs 2.66 crore. These include cash of Rs 3.95 lakh, gold jewellery valued at Rs 1.47 crore, vehicles worth Rs 17 lakh, bank deposits totalling Rs 25.75 lakh and other valuables estimated at Rs 72.68 lakh.

According to Lokayukta police, the total value of assets suspected to be disproportionate to Srinivas' legitimate income has been assessed at Rs 8.69 crore.

Authorities said the searches were carried out following credible information suggesting the officer had accumulated wealth beyond his known sources of income during his government service.

Documents and financial records seized during the raids are being scrutinised to determine the ownership and source of the assets.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.