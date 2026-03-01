Two Minors Found Dead in Etawah Field

In a tragic incident in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, two minors were found dead, with police investigating a possible suicide linked to relationship and social pressures.

Key Points Two minors, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were discovered deceased in a field in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.

The minors were found hanging from the same tree branch in Gopiapura village.

Police preliminary investigation suggests a possible relationship between the minors and potential suicide due to social and familial pressures.

A forensic team is investigating the scene, and a post-mortem examination will determine the official cause of death.

Two minors, a boy and a girl, were found hanging from the same branch of a tree in a field here on Sunday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shreesh Chandra said the bodies were discovered hanging in the Gopiapura village under the Bakewar police station area.

SHO Vipin Kumar Malik reached the spot and got the bodies taken down.

Preliminary investigation suggests the boy (17) and girl (16) were allegedly in a relationship and may have taken the extreme step due to social and familial pressures, police said.

However, the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem, they added.

A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.