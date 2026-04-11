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Home  » News » Class XII Student Ends Life in Beed Due to Exam Pressure

Class XII Student Ends Life in Beed Due to Exam Pressure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 20:10 IST

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A Class XII student's tragic suicide in Beed district, driven by exam stress, underscores the urgent need to address mental health and academic pressure among teenagers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Class XII student in Beed district allegedly committed suicide, highlighting the severe impact of exam stress on young individuals.
  • The student's suicide note indicated that exam pressure was a significant factor in her decision.
  • The incident occurred in Ambajogai, where the student resided with her younger brother and grandmother while her father worked in Pune.
  • Police are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the student's death to understand the contributing factors.

A Class XII student allegedly committed suicide in Beed district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Ambajogai town on Friday night.

 

"Poonam Meghraj Dahiphale (17), originally from Umrewadi in Dharur tehsil, was under exam stress as per her suicide note. She was living here with her younger brother and grandmother, while her father stays and works in Pune," the Ambajogai police station official said.

Further probe is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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