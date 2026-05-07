Two Die In Road Accidents In Maharashtra's Beed

Tragic road accidents in Beed, Maharashtra, resulted in two fatalities and injuries, highlighting the dangers of speeding and road safety concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two people died in separate road accidents in the Beed district of Maharashtra.

A woman was killed when a speeding container truck hit a motorcycle.

A young man died after the car he was in crashed into a roadside structure.

Two others were injured in the motorcycle accident.

Airbags saved two front-seat passengers in the car crash.

Two persons were killed and as many others injured in two road accidents in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said.

Container Truck Accident: One Dead, Two Injured

A speeding container truck hit a motorcycle carrying three persons from behind in the Annabhau Sathe Chowk area on Wednesday afternoon.

A 45-year-old woman, Pratiksha Rameshwar Chaudhary, native of Solapur district, died, while her brother and sister-in-law suffered injuries, a police official said on Wednesday.

Police later apprehended the container driver.

Car Crash Claims Young Man's Life

In another incident, a 22-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in crashed into an iron roadside structure on the Solapur-Dhule national highway late Tuesday night, an official said.

Two other car occupants seated in the front survived as the vehicle's airbags deployed at the time of the crash, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Dilip Tulwe, a resident of Pendgaon in Beed tehsil, they added.