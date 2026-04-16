Gujarat Suicides: Five Children Dead in Dahod District

A tragic series of events in Dahod, Gujarat, has resulted in the deaths of five children in suspected suicide attempts, prompting police investigations into the underlying causes of these devastating incidents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Five children died in Dahod, Gujarat, in two separate incidents involving suspected suicide attempts by their mothers.

In one incident, a woman allegedly jumped into a well with her four children, resulting in the drowning deaths of three of them.

In another incident, the wife of a police constable allegedly poisoned her two sons before attempting suicide; both children died.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding both incidents, citing domestic issues and mental health challenges as potential contributing factors.

Five children died in two separate incidents of alleged suicide attempt by a parent in Gujarat's Dahod district on Thursday, police said.

A woman allegedly jumped into a well with her four children at Vadbhet village in Devgadh Baria taluka.

While villagers rescued Champa Rathva (37) and one of her daughters, her two sons and another daughter drowned, said Dahod Superintendent of Police Ravirajsinh Jadeja.

"The woman, who is under treatment, claimed she was distressed due to some domestic issue," he said.

The deceased were identified as Priyanka (12), Giriraj (5) and Rajveer (2).

Second Incident: Police Constable's Family

In the other incident, the wife of a police constable allegedly attempted suicide after poisoning her two minor sons in Dahod city.

Avani Upadhyay allegedly gave some poisonous substance to her sons Shlok (12) and Rudra (2) before consuming it herself at their rented residence in Godi Road area.

The three were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared the two children dead. The woman's condition was serious.

"We learnt that the 12-year-old son was mentally challenged, which led to stressful atmosphere and domestic issues between the couple. We will conduct a detailed investigation once the woman regains consciousness," said SP Jadeja.